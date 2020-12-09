As the COVID-19 pandemic steamrolls into winter, it seems all odds are against the area businesses trying to stay afloat financially.
That includes those in the City of Fitchburg.
Places like Rolling Pin Bake Shop, Cosa Boutique, Yahara Bay Distillery and Hop Haus are getting creative as they prepare for the post-holiday lull, when frigid temperatures already tend to keep people home. And with the added burden of the illness, the businesses report lower foot traffic volumes as Dane County bans indoor gatherings, and as people remain isolated for fear of getting sick with the illness.
But those same owners and managers said they remain optimistic, conceptualizing ways to keep their customers and clients engaged while keeping their employees healthy, whether through contactless events, online shopping deals or business partnerships. It’s apparent they, and likely many other Fitchburg businesses, won’t go down without a fight and continue to adapt to ever changing conditions.
For example, Hop Haus co-owner Sara Hoechst told the Star foot traffic is down by around 80-85% at the Verona-based brewery’s Fitchburg location, 2975 Sub-Zero Pkwy., since summer. But the business is likely to partner with others in the area for a January scavenger hunt.
“We’ve got some discussions started,” Hoechst said of the possible event.
In the meantime, Hoechst said the establishment sees its space operate at around 2-6% capacity. When the Fitchburg location opened over the summer, Hoescht said had 50 employees with the added benefit of outdoor seating and warm weather.
Now, she said that number looks more like 20.
“A lot of people don’t realize how bad it’s gotten,” Hoechst said. “Places may quietly close over the winter months, unless there is some serious stimulus money or a vaccine.
“It’s hard when you have to keep letting people go,” she added. “It’s a huge crush to your heart.”
Rolling Pin Bake Shop co-owner Tanya Laiter echoed Hoecht sentiments.
She told the Star the shop, located at 2935 S. Fish Hatchery Road, has seen a 10% drop in foot traffic since summer, but anticipates an even larger decrease come January. The shop partnered with food delivery service EatStreet to accommodate people who don’t want to leave their homes.
At Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, general manager Nels Forde told the Star that while the City of Fitchburg granted an extension allowing outdoor seating in the business’s parking lot over the summer, he axed the idea as cases kept increasing.
Fortunately, because the distillery has not opened to the public since March, “we are not needing to shift or refocus during the winter.” Forde said 90% of the distillery’s business comes from its manufacturing side, anyway. He said amid the pandemic, spirits sales also remain high, especially online.
The making of hand sanitizer has also helped the distillery.
“That helped us make up some of the revenue and keep the lights on,” he said.
Online sales have also buoyed Cosa Boutique, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Suite 500.
Jenny Kuckuk, a boutique buyer, told the Star the business started a virtual styling subscription service last spring, responding to the sudden drop in foot traffic as closures swept across the state.
“Someone could subscribe and get a styling box sent to them,” she said of the service.
Clients can go on the Cosa Boutique website and fill out a survey that details their measurements, and what colors, patterns and pieces they enjoy. Based on that information, a Cosa stylist will choose pieces from the store to send directly to the client’s home.
So while foot traffic remains low for the shop, “we are remaining hopeful,” Kuckuk said.
Like Hop Haus and Yahara Bay, Cosa is partnering with area boutiques to think of ways to stay connected to clients.
“This should be our best season,” Hoechst said. “It is the holidays and everyone should be full and packed and having parties for work.”
“It is just dead,” she added.