When one Fitchburg-based hospice and palliative care company sought adult daycare centers on Madison’s west side to support clients with dementia and related illnesses earlier this year, staff came short.
It was then Agrace staff saw an opportunity to build its own center -- the third one in Madison -- at 1072 W. Beltline Highway, Kewana Jamison, daycare center manager and registered nurse, told the Star.
She said there was significant demand for care for seniors who still desire independent living, but want to socialize with their peers. Clients might also be in the beginning stages of conditions that cause memory loss, Jamison said, and engaging with others helps slow disease progression.
So on July 26, Agrace plans to open its nearly 6,000 square foot facility, which can house up to 64 clients in the former A1 Furniture store, Jamison said.
For $77 a day, clients can engage in activities, get on a medication regimen with the help of nurses and eat two meals and snacks with locally sourced, organic ingredients, Liz Kopling, marketing and communications director told the Star. Bathing can also be an offering for clients who want it, she said.
The building will offer several amenities allowing for those activities, Jamison said.
She pointed to a rendering depicting a reception area, equipped with a waiting room with a divider. Behind that divider are reclining chairs along with a pull down projector screen where people can watch movies or play games, the rendering shows.
The color palette features sage greens and browns, with wooden flooring, according to the rendering.
A second rendering features a dining area with large windows. Seniors will be able to drink coffee as well as eat breakfast and lunch there, Jamison said. The area also includes a door that’s disguised as a window to prevent escape, she said, and a color palette of blues and browns, again with wooden flooring.
“I don’t want people to go there and feel like they are at a daycare,” she said.
When prospective patients register to become daycare clients, Jamison said she and a partner conduct a social history, among other preparations.
They ask about what kind of career the patient had, as well as the types of hobbies they enjoy. That sets the client up for how they will engage in activities while at the center, she said.
One possibility could be teaching English, Jamison said, as some clients don’t speak that as their first language.
Such activities keep the brain functioning properly for as long as possible, she said, particularly with diseases that cause memory loss. She compared it to being physically active, as the brain is a muscle.
The more clients engage with each other, the more they are able to remember who they are as people, she said.