An article about the Latin Consortium for Action relief fund that published in the Feb. 12 edition of the Fitchburg Star incorrectly identified an organization, and misspelled a name due to a typographical error.
The LCA formed five years ago in Dane County. It is a group of nonprofits and local government officials who exist to serve Latinx people in communities like Fitchburg.
One of the LCA'S members includes Baltazar De Anda-Santana, who is the executive director of the Latino Academy of Workforce Development.
The Star regrets the errors.