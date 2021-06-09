The Fitchburg Star has compiled a calendar of events for its June edition.
See something that we didn’t include? Email ungcalendar@wcinet.com get your event on the list.
June
Friday, June 11
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeff McMullen’s Magic Show, Fitchburg Public Library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
Tuesday, June 15
• All day, Foot care appointments, Fitchburg Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, (608) 270-4290
• 10-11 a.m., Outdoor exercise with Melissa, McGaw Park Shelter, 5236 Lacy Road, (608) 270-4290
• 1 p.m., Fitchburg Ukulele Network class, senior center, judyc0453@gmail.com
• 6:30 p.m., Plan Commission meeting, City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, (608) 270-4200, Cost is $20
Wednesday, June 16
• 9 a.m., Sing-A-Story: Every Little Thing, library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
• 10-11 a.m., Virtual Wednesday morning book discussion, Zoom, erin.saylor@fitchburgwi.gov
• Noon-1 p.m., Juneteenth meal celebration, senior center, (608) 270-4290
Thursday, June 17
• 9 a.m., Tai Chi class, senior center, (608) 270-4290 to register, $2 donation suggested
• 3-6 p.m., Strawberry Fest at the Fitchburg Farmers Market, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, fitchburgmarket.wordpress.com
• 6:30-7:45 p.m., Quarry Hill Park walking tour and event, 5452 Quarry Hill Dr., fitchburgwi.gov
• 7-8 p.m., Virtual evening book club, Zoom, rebecca.swanson@fitchburgwi.gov
Friday, June 18-27
• 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, Parade of Homes 2021, Fahey Fields neighborhood, paradeofhomes.com/tickets, $15 general admission
Monday, June 21
• 6-9 p.m., Concerts at McKee: Lynda & the ZEROS, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, fitchburgchamber.com
Tuesday, June 22
• 9 a.m., Dash and Cooper: ABC Circus Dogs, library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
• 10-11 a.m., Outdoor exercise with Melissa, McGaw Park Shelter, 5236 Lacy Road, (608) 270-4290
• 1 p.m., Fitchburg Ukulele Network class, Fitchburg SeniorCenter, 5510 Lacy Road, judyc0453@gmail.com
• 7:30-11 p.m., Common Council meeting, City Hall, (608) 270-4200
Wednesday, June 23
• All day, Paper plate space ships tutorial, library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
Thursday, June 24
• 9 a.m., Water chalk art tutorial, library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
• 9 a.m., Tai Chi class, senior center, (608) 270-4290 to register, $2 donation suggested
• 1:30 p.m., “I Love a Mystery Book Club,” Zoom, (608) 270-4290
Monday, June 28
• 1-3 p.m., Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder workshop, Zoom, (608) 270-4290 to register, Cost is $15
Tuesday, June 29
• 10-11 a.m., Outdoor exercise with Melissa, McGaw Park Shelter, 5236 Lacy Road, (608) 270-4290
• 1 p.m., Fitchburg Ukulele Network class, Fitchburg SeniorCenter, 5510 Lacy Road, judyc0453@gmail.com
Wednesday, June 30
• 9 a.m., Fizzing fireworks tutorial, library Facebook page, fitchburgwi.gov
July
Saturday, July 10
• All day, Fitchburg Festival of Speed, Agora, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com
Monday, July 12
• 1-3 p.m., Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder workshop, Zoom, (608) 270-4290 to register, Cost is $15
Thursday, July 15
• 3-6 p.m., Kids Fest at the Fitchburg Farmers Market, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, fitchburgmarket.wordpress.com
Saturday, July 17
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., MOVE4BGC, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, business.fitchburgchamber.com
Monday, July 19
• 6-9 p.m., Concerts at McKee: Eddie Butts Band, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, fitchburgchamber.com
Monday, July 26
• 1-3 p.m., Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder workshop, Zoom, (608) 270-4290 to register, Cost is $15