The week after the pandemic changed America was exciting, scary and difficult for newspapers, and especially so here at ours.
Just as demand for our product went through the roof, the funding to continue it depleted almost as instantaneously. Our newspaper group is, to put it bluntly, dependent on the success of small businesses in our communities.
As the Christmas shopping season gets underway, we've all learned to adapt, but the pressures on local businesses with gathering limitations are almost as bad as they were in March. But it's the most crucial time of the year for them, and it's frightening to think of what could happen to our business communities in Verona, Fitchburg, Stoughton and Oregon if things do not go well.
This is why Unified Newspaper Group launched an online storefront just before Small Business Saturday, to make it easier for those of us who like to do our shopping – or at least our preliminary research – online. We are hoping it's a truly symbiotic relationship, providing a small amount of digital revenue while giving our local businesses another avenue for promoting themselves against Amazon, Target and all the other dominant players they're constantly fighting.
To be successful, it needs your support. It needs your eyes. Take a look at ShopDaneWI.com and keep checking for new additions.
We gave it an initial boost by providing space on the site for free in 2020 for anyone who bought print ads in our shop local or holiday pages, and we'll continue making that a low-cost value add for those customers as we try to fill it out over the next several weeks. We are hoping to get most of the small businesses in our communities there and most of our readers there, too.
The success of local businesses is intrinsically tied to the health and week being of our communities. Please do your part by visiting ShopDaneWI.com and see what your local retailers have to offer. You might be surprised at the quality and variety.