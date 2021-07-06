The Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability invites the community to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of Natural Path Sanctuary through an essay contest titled “Rooted in the Land: Past, Present and Future.”
The essay should answer the question, “What does the Farley Center and/or Natural Path Sanctuary mean to me or my family or my Community?”
The essay should reflect on the theme and be no longer than 1,000 words, according to the Center’s Facebook page.
It should be submitted as a typed text file, such as .pdf or .docx, by email to programs@farleycenter.org.
Submissions must include a cover page with the title of the work, the author’s name, mailing address, and telephone number. They are due noon Wednesday, July 14.
Essays will be judged by a group representing the Farley Center, Natural Path Sanctuary and the Farley family, according to its Facebook post, and they will evaluate by appropriateness to the contest theme.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three essays. Prizes include a framed doodle artwork by Gene Farley, a box of freshly harvested produce, a jar of Farley Center honey, a Farley Center camp mug, a Farley Center tote bag, Natural Path Sanctuary T-shirt, and a copy of the writings placed in a time capsule to be buried in September 2021.
The winning essays will also be published on the Farley Center website, Facebook page and its October 2021 quarterly newsletter.
For information, email programs@farleycenter.org and write in the subject line: ‘Att. Penn/Essay Contest’ or visit facebook.com/FarleyCntr.