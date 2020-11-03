Two innovations in the building will help the company be closer to the environment, while also caring for it.
One is a “nano wall” on each floor, which may look like a set of regular windows, but is actually a sliding glass partition able to open more fully than windows to let in fresh air. On the upper level of the building, the nano wall opens up to a balcony deck overlooking a wetland marsh. The fireside lounge’s wall opens to a patio.
The designers have loved it so much, they’ve opened that wall every chance they get, even on a 45-degree day, he said.
“That connection with nature was a key point for our design and placement of the building,” Thysse said.
Additionally, 850 solar panels on the company roof were turned on for the first time this week after years of planning, Thysse said. Ever since Thysse first started outlining the concept for the new building with Newcomb Construction, it wanted to use solar panels to go as green as possible with its energy consumption.
The 350,000-kilowatt photovoltaic installation on the roof will cover around 50 percent of the company’s energy usage at peak performance. The “bi-facial” panels are a recent innovation in solar technology, generating power both directly from the sun and indirectly from reflected light.
When not providing for Thysse, energy generated by the panels will go back into the grid to be consumed by someone else.