Emma Sperle

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in hopes of becoming an athletic trainer.
What was a memorable moment from your last year as a Stoughton Norwegian Dancer?
One of the most memorable moments was when we were finally able to dance with our partners and practice in our dancer room. It was nice to finally get back to normalcy.
What is an important lesson you've learned as a dancer? I have learned the importance of hard work and responsibility, especially being the student leader this year. I have gained great leadership skills as well.
Favorite Dance: Finnish Katrile
Where is your bunad from: Buskerud