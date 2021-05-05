Ellie Trieloff

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire – I'm committed to run on the track team as well.
This year we didn't have a dancer camp (where we dance with our partners for the first time and get to know the new group) so the progression from practicing the dances at home to actually dancing with my partner was really nice considering the hectic year!
What was a memorable moment from your last year as a Stoughton Norwegian Dancer?
A lesson I've learned is that the little things in practice reflect in performances, if you can't do the little things you can't do the big things (essentially).
Favorite Dance: Lyndon Pulska
Where is your bunad from: The middle of Norway