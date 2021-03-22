Ed Minihan

Bio:
Age: I am 77
Family: I am recently widowed. Have a daughter and two granddaughters who are graduating from college this Spring
Lived in Town of Dunn: I have lived in the Town of Dunn since 1972
Education: I have a masters in Sociology and did not do my medical sociology doctoral program
Occupation: Retired
Political experience: I was on the Town of Dunn plan Commission in the late 70's and early 80"s. This is my 44th year on the Town Board-42nd year as Chair
Other notable affiliations: I am on the Madison area transportation Board, the Dane County Board of Zoning Appeals, On the Capital area Planning Commission. I am a volunteer guest chef at Agrace Hospice
Essay questions
Why are you running for Town of Dunn?
I am running because the Town of Dunn as a sustainable community is the legacy my spouse and I wanted very much. We have won two sustainable community awards from Renew America. But we are not done yet. There is more to do.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
I believe one of our Board members has address what we have done so far. We are working on providing a vaccine site in the Town.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
Annexation is the major issue. But there have been enlightened leaders in our neighboring cities and villages. A very good sign that we can find a common ground.
Towns are increasingly shrinking in physical acreage due to annexation. How should Dunn approach other means of growth to balance its tax base?
In terms of annexations, towns have absolutely no say. We cannot protect our citizens from the negative effects of annexation by State law.
We negotiate the best we can with neighboring municipalities. We have sued and won negotiated agreements with developers. We have a solid tax base. We do not need to "balance" our tax base. Other municipalities who have chosen to develop have several times our local tax.
Is the town’s Rural Preservation Program fair to all residents?
Our residents voted to have the PDR Program. It is not only fair to everyone, it helps keep our taxes low, maintains and improves the quality of life for everyone.
How much of a priority should stormwater management be for the town?
We have restored two major wetlands and built six detention basins. We are the only municipality to build a fish spawning area to add to the fishery in the Town and County.