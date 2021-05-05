Eagan Olson

Plans after graduation: Attend Merrimack College (Massachusetts) for mechanical engineering and minor in math.
What was a memorable moment from your last year as a Stoughton Norwegian Dancer?
Dancing with our partners for the first time to record Norse Afternoon of Fun.
What is an important lesson you've learned as a dancer?
How important it is to be a part of a good community. Stoughton and surrounding communities support our group and that is what makes it possible to travel to different communities to perform and keep the Norwegian tradition going.
Favorite Dance: Trasko Dans.
Where is your bunad from: Bergen.