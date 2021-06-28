Take some time to smell the roses – or whatever flowers are in the garden – during a backyard garden tour with the City of Stoughton Area Senior Center next week.
From 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 9, people can visit the senior center’s “backyard neighbor” at 217 W. Washington St. to admire the home garden filled with perennials and annual flowers, water features, flower pots, garden art and hanging baskets.
Accessibility is limited and requires participants to walk on an unevenly sloped pathway from the Washington Street sidewalk, an event description from the senior center states.
For more information, contact the senior center’s website at stoughtonseniorcenter.com or call (608) 873-8585.