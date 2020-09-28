Businesses will be allowed to provide outdoor seating – pending Mother Nature and creeping colder temperatures doesn’t mess with plans.
The City of Stoughton’s state of emergency has been extended for an unspecified time.
The order was set to expire on Sept. 30, which among other things, allowed businesses to easily acquire approval for outdoor dining and alcohol consumption.
The economic disruptions and Dane County’s Order #9 limiting restaurant capacity to 25%, sparked the Council to extend the state of emergency.
Four businesses will be able to continue to serve outdoor dining under the city emergency order: Viking Brew Pub, Big Sky Restaurant, Wendigo and Tailgaters of Stoughton.