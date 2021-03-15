Doug Larsson

Age: 69
Family: Married
Originally from: Rolling Meadows, Illinois
Lived in Pleasant Springs since: 2015
Education: National Louis University, University of Virginia (Management)
Political experience: Incumbent Town Supervisor
Essay questions
Why are you running for a Town of Pleasant Springs seat?
Knowing that the successes in local government come from collaboration with residents, I believe I can blend my knowledge and experiences with my understanding of what residents need to provide intelligent, cost effective, and expedited service to my fellow town residents. Town government is too important to ignore. Town government is the first voice of the people.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
Environment – we need to continue with the current plan to restore our roads, guard our natural resources, and ensure that future residents are provided with modern services. This includes having a strong voice in the rising “pass-down” costs from Madison Sanitary District to Pleasant Springs Sanitary District.
Attracting young families – by offering professional services and markets, encouraging, and supporting local entrepreneurship, training younger residents for needed skills, increasing local workforces, and having a choice of safe and affordable housing.
High bandwidth – it is now critical that competitive pricing for high-speed internet service is available to all residents and businesses. The capacity to upload information quickly has become a buyer’s decision-factor in the real estate market. Without the ability to use affordable internet, the Town will be stymied in its ability to attract young families.
What role can the township play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
The Town continues to make its residents aware of guidelines, trends, and available testing and vaccine. By encouraging residents to help each other, to register when possible, and seek vaccinations when available, the nation can more quickly recover the effects of the pandemic.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
The Town continues to monitor boundary issues that affect its residents. Board members and citizen volunteers will address other municipal boards as needed and report back to the Town residents.
The city of Stoughton is proposing a whitewater park with a possible Fourth Street dam removal. What is your stance on the proposed project?
I am absolutely against the removal of the dam.
How should the town prioritize its infrastructure repair and maintenance?
The Board understands that to keep or attract new residents, it must provide suitable travel surfaces. The Board has aggressively allocated funds with a long-term view for continual improvement. Using DOT approved methods (see WiDOT PASER) to assess the conditions of local roads, funds have been properly budgeted to pay contractors who provide the lowest responsible bid.