Age: 64
Originally from: Milwaukee
Lived in Fitchburg since: 2002
Education: Business Ed
Occupation: Self Employed
Employer/job title: Consultant
Political experience: Won Fitchburg Alder in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019; won Dane County Supervisor in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, & 2020. No lost elections, and too many committees to list all, but focus on Human Services and Criminal Justice issues along with transit and transportation
Other notable affiliations: Over the years, I’ve participated in or tracked the activities of many organizations that are working in the community, from neighborhood associations to non-profits, again, mostly focused on improving the lives of area residents.
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
There’s still so much to do! Two big issues are upcoming census results and the redistricting process as well as the Town annexation. Diversity among staff has been a focus that I’ve encouraged, along with greater attention being given to long neglected areas of the city, and so much more!
What are the most important issues facing your district?
My main concern here that I see far too often is lack of opportunity! In particular, we need more jobs with family sustaining wages for apartment dwellers. With rents on the rise, even in substandard housing, our families can’t afford most of the basics of life that so many take for granted. We end up with public safety concerns for a variety of reasons, chief among them inadequate job opportunities and lack of affordable recreation options which leave people without enough money and too much time, especially in the summer in apartments without air conditioning.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of our businesses as it relates to our recovery from COVID-19?
First and foremost, wear a mask! If you can blow out a candle through a mask, it’s not adequate to prevent spreading or inhaling the virus. Until vaccines are commonplace, avoid interacting closely with anyone outside your household. And discourage folks from gathering in groups until we are protected.
What should be the most important traits of the city’s next administrator?
To work closely with residents, elected officials, and staff to encourage a diversity of thoughts on the future of the city. To represent the values of the city at all times in public and to generally bring pride to the city.
Should the city invest in community centers in highly populated areas of the city?
It totally depends on the purpose of a center. If purely social, no. If the idea is to provide the city with the ability to expand services to underserved parts of the city, and to promote activities that empower residents to improve their lives in various ways, as the current community on the city campus provides, then yes. Our highly populated areas have limited ability to make use of services available on the city campus. With a city as physically large as Fitchburg, and with the growing population, we should find more ways to reach out into the community
City budgets have been tight over the last years. What should the city prioritize with its limited funds?
With the annexation of the Town of Madison, Fitchburg finances will be tighter than ever. Wages and staffing needs are increasing, and government grant money has gone down, especially for infrastructure. We already say no to things we need. We need to be creative in finding new revenue sources.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
In a word, compact development that saves and respects the rural nature of the city. We need to bring back, and perhaps refine, rural cluster zoning, intended to group rural homesteads so farmers would have greater ability to utilize available splits. We need to also explore more urban agriculture.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
One private project that I would love to support with public funds is the performing arts center proposed by copamadison.org. Their vision has been to create a space in the Fish Hatchery Road corridor where various community groups, including schools could practice and perform various forms of art.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Just one best thing?!? I’d have to say diversity. Diversity of people, of lands, of opportunity, of socioeconomic status, of housing options, of jobs, even of politics. The potential contained within our diversity leaves us with the ability to create a city that works for all of us.