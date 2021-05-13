OHS Graduation 2019

Oregon School District superintendent Brian Busler congratulations the Oregon High School Class of 2019 during the Sunday, June 9, graduation ceremony.

 Photo by Scott Girard

In an mostly virtual year students in the Oregon High School class of 2021 won’t soon forget, at least it looks like they’ll have an in-person graduation.

Commencement ceremonies are set for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and weather permitting, the event will be back outside for the first time in several years to comply with Dane County’s COVID-19 protocols.

The ceremony will be held at Panther Stadium, with around 300 graduating students able to bring four guests each to spread out along the field and stands. Masks and social distancing of six feet between non-household groups will be required.

In the event of inclement weather, the school would hold two ceremonies indoors, with students able to bring only two guests each.

“We’ll be out there if it’s a little bit of drizzle,” district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said at the Monday, May 10, Oregon school board meeting. “We’ll make that all by (noon) on Saturday the 12th.”

OCA media will live stream the ceremony.

Bergstrom said seniors are able to have virtual school June 3-4 to avoid any close contact that might put them in quarantine on graduation day.

“We would hate to have someone in quarantine because they sat next to someone in class who was COVID-19 positive,” she said.

Email Unified Newspaper Group reporter Scott De Laruelle at scott.delaruelle@wcinet.com.

OSD important dates

Oregon High School Prom 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22
OSD last day of schooll Friday, June 4 (full day)
Oregon High School commencement 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13

OHS Prom is on

While there will still be a court and plenty of photos, the Oregon High School Prom will look quite different this year, with juniors and seniors holding separately timed events.

Prom will be held outdoors in the parking lot, with social distancing and masks required. Juniors only will have the 5-7 p.m. time slot, with the seniors going from 7:30-9:30 p.m. No guests are allowed, though formal attire is encouraged. There are contingency plans in case of rain.

“Of course it will be different, but I think people will be happy for the opportunity,” said district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom. “We’re still trying to keep students as spaced out as possible.”

‘Visioning summit’ on grads planned

The district is set to convene a “visioning summit” next month to determine what characteristics it wants students to have upon graduation, as the latest step in long-term planning.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, superintendent Leslie Bergstrom the forum would provide input on the “portrait of a graduate” to help guide future board policies.

“We want to take some time to bring together stakeholders who really care about this issue, parents, students, alumni, board members, administrators and staff to bring them all together,” she said. “What is our collective vision that articulates the characteristics we want an OHS graduate to have?”

Bergstrom said the group would comprise around 75 community members. Administrators would then bring that information back to the board’s visioning and eventually policy committees for review.

“It really will be the outgrowth of what our community tells us is important, and it’s exciting because it will give us an updated ‘north star,’” she said. “That is a really big part of our strategic planning.”