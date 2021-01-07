A few weeks ago, figuring out when Verona Area School District students in grades 3-12 could return to in-person learning – however limited it might be – was anyone’s guess.
As of the Monday, Dec. 21, meeting, all grade levels now have a plan for when they’ll return to a hybrid learning model. Middle and high school students will return for two in-person days and two virtual days on Feb. 9, just a few weeks after the start of the third quarter.
Earlier this month, district administration announced plans for bringing back students in grades 3-5 in anticipation of new Public Health Madison and Dane County school recommendations that encourages phasing more students in, which was announced a week later.
The plan for bringing back the middle and high school students was only discussed by board members at the Dec. 21 meeting to provide administrators with feedback on how to proceed.
The plan falls under the phased-return plan school board members approved for the 2020-21 school year back in July. How district administration chooses to implement the July mandate given to them by the school board is purely operational, and school board members have no other opportunities to vote in how that’s done.
This is the first time the district has seriously considered bringing older grades of students back to in-person learning since the summer months. In June and July, district administration first announced a hybrid plan for fall 2020, then changed course to a five-day, in-person learning model after family survey results, before backpedalling to a fully virtual recommendation as new daily cases of COVID-19 started to rise by the end of July.
District administrators announced the new aspect of the district’s reopening plan to the school board during its Dec. 21 meeting, and a few hours earlier, sent out a survey to families with children in grades 6-12 asking them if they preferred a hybrid or virtual-only model. By the time of the school board meeting later that night, nearly 400 people had already responded, assistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos said.
Mondays would remain a prep day for all staff, and students would be split into cohorts, named “WILDCATS” for the hybrid model. Anyone in the “WILD” cohorts would attend school in-person all day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and those in the “CATS” cohorts would attend in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. Families will be placed in the same cohort, Burgos said, so that all children are on the same schedule for in-person learning.
Students in all grade levels would participate in a concurrent teaching model, Burgos told the board, meaning teachers would educate students who are in-person and virtual over Zoom at the same time.
The idea of concurrent learning raised concerns from board members Kalyanna Williams and Amy Almond that were also raised at the Dec. 7 meeting, as they worried about educator burn-out over having to teach to both in-person and virtual students at the same time.
Burgos said the district was providing teachers and support staff with professional development, as well as speaking with other districts who have done concurrent learning during the first and second quarters to learn what worked.
Some district teachers have been doing concurrent teaching for the last few weeks, Burgos added, as some students have needed to quarantine or isolate, or whose parents asked that they be kept home in the weeks leading up to the holidays. With a significant number of students who had been in the in-person model learning from home, Burgos said teachers had to adapt to a concurrent teaching style, since there too many students to temporarily transfer to virtual-only teachers.
“In terms of teacher burn-out, we are concerned about that,” Burgos said. “There aren’t a lot of good options on the table – if we weren’t using concurrent learning, our teachers would be planning for the eight children that are sitting in front of them on Tuesday/Wednesday, as well as planning for all of the children who are sitting at home doing asynchronous learning independently with no support from the teacher for two full days.
“That’s a lot of work to be prepping for – it’s like double the prep work, and half of the instructional time,” Burgos added.