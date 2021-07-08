District kept student meals coming during pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country last March, the effects it had on schools were significant.
And as important as keeping up with students’ educational needs was to school staff, getting food to them was a top priority, and not accomplished without plenty of adaptability and hard work. Throughout the 2020-21 school year, OSD food staff provided thousands of “grab and go” lunches at sites throughout the district, as well as delivery and later in-person meals. The district did provide significantly more breakfasts during the past school year, though, district school nutrition director Sarah Tomasiewicz said, as staff were “handing out multiple meals at a time it helped us to encourage breakfast participation.”
Breakfasts increased from averaging around 36,000 per year prior the pandemic to 161,375 in 2020-21.
“It was a drastic change right away, as people were just nervous to leave their house, because we had no clue what was going on,” Tomasiewicz said.
For Tomasiewicz and her staff, the school shutdown forced some instant decisions in how they had to provide free breakfasts and lunches to thousands of students, many in financial need.
“We went from six operating schools serving hot lunch to kids on trays and self-serve into shutting all of our schools down, only having five or six staff members working at a time, and creating packaging,” she told the Observer last week. “Absolutely everything was individually wrapped into things and put into a paper bag.
“Normally we get to see happy smiling faces walking through our lunch lines, and instead it was just carfulls of kids just reaching a hand out to get the food,” Tomasciewicz added.
But while the district food service staff was as busy as ever in 2020-21, the numbers of meals served changed drastically, Tomasciewicz said.
In a typical school year, it serves around 1,500 students a day, not including a la carte items.
This year, that number plummeted to around 150-200, Tomasiewicz said. Lunches were down from around 280,000 served annually in the past few years to 167,000.
There was no manual or playbook district officials could turn to when trying to feed students during a deadly pandemic, Tomasciewicz said. She added other parts of the country have had to come up with plans during natural disasters, but there’s “never been a fear of is it safe to be outside talking to other humans?”
“It was a learning curve for all of us, but thankfully our staff was amazing and were like, ‘OK what should we do, how do we handle this, what is the best practice, and let’s just go out there and do it,’” she said.
From the start, there was plenty of research to do and answers to seek. District officials met virtually every week with Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction officials, which eventually turned into once a month, then once every two months as the health officials’ guidance was better understood.
“It was constantly just reading articles on what we should be doing, and for a while it felt like it was changing by the hour,” Tomasiewicz said “(It’s) just being on top of not only what is happening in the current day, but what was coming in the future, while not knowing what is going on at the same time.”
Adapting on the fly
With schools closed down in March 2020, the district started “grab and go” meals at various schools, which ran through August.
“That was our only option, like a drive-through service,” Tomasiewicz said. “Some kids would ride their bikes up. Just cold food in the bags.”
In September, the district started delivering meals, though they were initially overwhelmed by the demand. They anticipated delivering to only 75 kids, with at most 100, Tomasciewicz said, but because the meals were free, food service staff were delivering to 400 homes daily.
Thankfully, the district had mapping software to create routes after inputting student addresses, she said. Staff were enlisted to drive meals around the area, supplemented by local volunteers, using district vans and personal vehicles to deliver food.
“I think at most we had nine separate routes, and they would take about an hour and half to two hours each day,” Tomasiewicz said. “We delivered two times a week throughout most of it, although we did start with every day and we realized that was pretty cumbersome.”
The district continued to grab and gos and deliveries throughout the school year, adding in-person meals in April when K-6 students returned. The process for sending home meals for in-person students remained mostly the same, with the exception of being able to pack hot foods, instead of cold, she explained.
“It still was the traditional lunch line, where the kids were to self-serve and choose what they wanted on their plate, so hopefully the goal is next school year to transition back to normal,” she said.
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said many district families count on school meals to provide one to two meals a day for their children, and it was “imperative to ensure we could continue to do this for our students and their families throughout the pandemic.”
“Our food service department showed remarkable nimbleness in serving our students,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “They made so many adjustments in service of ensuring our students had access to healthy meals whether they were learning from home or at school.”
Tomasiewicz credited the staff for their flexibility during all the uncertainty of the past 15 months.
“The whole country had to change, but a lot of people were able to work from home, and the team in the kitchen had to be out here when we didn’t know if it was safe,” she said. “I’m just so proud of them for stepping up and being able to do this and feed so many kids over the last year.
“It’s been a roller coaster.”