Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.