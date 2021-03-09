Unified Newspaper Group
When the state ordered schools to close a year ago, Verona Area School District Child Nutrition Services manager Cindra Magli didn’t have time to process her emotions.
Instead, Magli mobilized to feed thousands of students who were no longer coming through the lunch line at school.
“When we embarked on it in March, we thought it would be a few weeks, a month,” she told the Press. “Coming up on a year, we’ve kept families fed that needed it.”
Part of Magli and her team’s preparation involved getting enough meals bagged up for families and determining when and where food would be distributed in Verona and Fitchburg to best serve families who have limited access to transportation, Magli said.
Meal pick-up services started on Tuesday, March 17, leaving just one school day between the school closing order and then when kids didn’t have access to a school meal, and Magli’s team didn’t take a week off under winter break.
The district originally planned to have the meal pick-ups go through March 27, but as state mandates kept schools closed longer than the original April 6 re-opening date, distribution was extended until further notice. Meals will remain free until funding from the federal Department of Agriculture funds run out.
In the months since, Magli has altered the pick-up times and dates, as well as locations, based on student and family needs, and has added the option to pre-order meals.
In addition to balancing the need to feed students in grades K-2 in schools with similar staff as previous years with providing meals for all students, Magli said her staff was also working to move into its new production kitchen in the high school.
“It’s been a lot of juggling over the last year,” she said.