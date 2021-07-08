With the Oregon School District growing – but still not near capacity – the Oregon School Board approved adding 28 elementary school-age open enrollment spots during its meeting on Monday, June 14.
In January, the board approved 70 open enrollment seats for next year — 10 each for 4K and kindergarten, and 50 for Oregon High School. Monday, they added 11 seats in 4K, eight in kindergarten, three in first grade, one in second grade, two in third grade and three in fourth grade.
District human resources director Jina Jonen said larger class sizes at the higher grade levels prevented any more openings there.
“We will have sufficient space for move-ins, even with adding these students,” she said. “Not only does it welcome wonderful students to our district, but there is a budget impact for that.”
Jonen said if 80% of all 28 students were to enroll, it would be an extra $220,000 in revenue for the district, based on school financing.
“Since we have space for them, it’s not as if we have to hire additional staff for those classrooms,” she said.
By state law, school districts have to set a number of open enrollment seats in January, but are allowed to add to it as the new school year starts in July. Districts cannot lower the number, Jonen explained.
“We tend to be very careful when we set that number, because we want to pay significant attention to the board’s class size guidelines,” she said. “We try to be more conservative with that number knowing we can always open more space if we have it.”
Opening the new elementary school in Fitchburg this year altered some dynamics in the district. Jonen said a kindergarten class will be added at Forest Edge this fall, with one fewer at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School. She said the district is also able to add another kindergarten class at Forest Edge if needed.
Applicants accepted for open enrollment have until July 31, 2021 to indicate their intent to enroll. Jonen said open enrollment students who left the district will have to re-apply if they want to return, by state law.