Dems donate to food pantry

Over the 2020 election season the Stoughton Area Dems and Progressives collected over 300 pounds of food for the Stoughton Food Pantry and essential items for the Personal Essentials Pantry of Stoughton.
The event was coordinated by members Trisha Rorvig and Russ Kaping but was supported by the citizens in and around the Stoughton area who showed their generous spirit of giving.
The organization also contributed a cash donation to support the increasing needs of the food pantry during this holiday season.