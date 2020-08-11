The first semester of the 2020-21 school year became all-virtual for any family that didn’t tell the Verona Area School District its preference by Wednesday, Aug. 12.
That was the reality described by superintendent Dean Gorrell during the Verona Area Board of Education’s Thursday, Aug. 6, board meeting.
As of the Aug. 6 meeting, only 60% of families had responded to a survey the district sent to parents the previous week asking whether they would prefer an all-virtual model for the first semester or a phased restart. The Press asked for updated numbers, but had not received them by press time.
The board had approved the two options at its Monday, July 27, meeting.
The phased restart is a half-day in-person education for grades K-2 and starting virtually for grades 3-12 and returning when it’s deemed to be safe. Each choice commits students to the first semester.
Families received a survey by email Friday, July 31, to choose their preferred option, with a deadline of Friday, Aug. 7.
The majority of those who responded by Thursday, Aug. 6, chose the phased restart. Around 70% of families of K-2 students opted to send their children to school as of the board meeting, with 78% for grades 3-5, 83% for grades 6-8 and 84% for high schoolers.
Once Wednesday, Aug. 12, arrives, the district would have to move forward with a plan, Gorrell said. The district needed to know the exact number of K-2 students it will bring back to school in person, he said; otherwise, the district couldn’t plan how many class sections it will need, or how many teachers will need to be assigned to buildings for the in-person plan.
“This will be terribly unpopular for a few parents,” he said. “We’ll have to make an assignment, and that assignment will be for all-virtual.”
District staff planned to continue to reach out to families who have not responded to the survey through emails, texts, Facebook messages, and will use the district’s translator team to reach families whose first language is Spanish, to get all of the responses, Gorrell said.