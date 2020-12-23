Christmas 90 years ago in Oregon

This photo shows Verona's 1930 Play Day Parade, "First Christmas" float in front of baptist church on Main Street. Know anyone in this photo? Email saveveronahistory@gmail.com.

 Photo courtesy Verona Area Historical Society

This photo recently added to the Verona Area Historical Society's collection was taken of a "Play Day" in 1930 that brought students from area schools together for an annual event. That year, students participated in a parade in front of the original Miller's store facing east on Main Street, in a Christmas-themed float. Note the railings used for tying up horses, which were still a main mode of transportation at the time, said VAHS president Jesse Charles.

