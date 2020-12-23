This photo recently added to the Verona Area Historical Society's collection was taken of a "Play Day" in 1930 that brought students from area schools together for an annual event. That year, students participated in a parade in front of the original Miller's store facing east on Main Street, in a Christmas-themed float. Note the railings used for tying up horses, which were still a main mode of transportation at the time, said VAHS president Jesse Charles.
December historical photo
Scott De Laruelle
