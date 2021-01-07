The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the man who died during a Dec. 15 crash on County PB as Darren Q. Jones, 45, of Barneveld. According to a Dane County Medical Examiner’s office news release, Jones is also known by the name Anthony DeJesus.
Jones was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash that occurred as he was traveling west on Hwy. 18-151 around 6:20 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the median and fell off the overpass onto Hwy. PB.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the news release, the forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Dec. 18, with preliminary results confirming Jones’ death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation by the Verona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.