Committees/Boards/Commissions: Supervisor Town of Rutland - 3 years, Oregon Area Municipal Board, Oregon Area Fire EMS District Commission, Wisconsin Auctioneer Board, Oregon Area Historical Society Board and Dane County Task Force on Broadband
Education: BS Elementary Education- UW Madison , now retired.
Lived in Rutland since: Live on a small farm in Rutland since 2002.
Family: Married 34 years, 2 adult children.
Essay questions
Why are you running for a Town of Rutland board seat?
My objectives as Rutland Chair are to continue to advocate for and provide transparent, responsive, and informative local government. Strongly believing that local government should always strive to increase public awareness, I plan to implement a standard of succession planning to achieve stated goals and objectives that best meet the needs of our residents. Providing accurate, up to date information to Rutland residents is imperative. This will be accomplished by improving verbal and written forms of communication.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
Improving the “Digital Divide” in rural areas is a priority. Having reliable internet is a necessary utility today. I am excited to soon be appointed to the Dane County Broadband Task Force where all opportunities and options will be explored for town-wide improvements.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
Installing internet service at our Rutland Town Hall will soon be discussed by our Board. Accommodating our residents via a virtual meeting platform such as Zoom will be continued while eventually offering in-person meeting options as Covid restrictions lift. To insure inclusivity, both meeting options should be available now and in the future to satisfy all residents’ comfort levels.
How much should the town prioritize its bridge replacement projects?
The Wisconsin DOT closely monitors the need and timeline for bridge replacement. This is not to say that town officials are not also closely involved. When the engineers assessed our bridge on Lake Kegonsa Road, I put hip boots on and observed the methods used for analysis in the water beneath the bridge. An elected official has ongoing learning opportunities.
Towns are increasingly shrinking in physical acreage due to annexation. How should Rutland approach other means of growth to balance its tax base?
When I was considering running for public office years ago, I was heavily influenced by the following quote from Scott DeLaruelle, Unified Newspapers. I will put this philosophy into practice. “It shouldn’t be the responsibility of the public to have to dig to figure out what its servants are up to. These things need to be announced as loudly, as frequently, and as widely as possible.