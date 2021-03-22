Bio
Previous political experience: I have been the elected clerk for the Town of Rutland for 38 years.
Originally from: I grew up in Evansville
Lived in Rutland since: I have lived on the family farm in the Town of Rutland since 1968.
Essay questions:
Why are you running for a Town of Rutland position?
I am running for Town Clerk again because I feel I have knowledge to share which would include the history of what has occurred in the Town the past 38 years and beyond. I have witnessed many changes from hand written records to today’s technology. I take pride in being helpful to Town Residents to the best of my ability. In addition to keeping track of Town activities, I enjoy doing all the day to day requirements for running a smooth election.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
As Clerk, I am not in a position of making decisions as the Board does. I think important issues facing Rutland would be roads, the upcoming revaluation, the bridge replacement and the ability for more and better internet options. I would love to see a new town hall that would allow for increased record storage and increased modern technology.