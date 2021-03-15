Originally from: Monona
Lived in Pleasant Springs since: 1989
Education: UW-Madison graduate
Political experience: Town Chair, I am Vice-Chair of the Capital Area RPC and participate on numerous committees
Essay questions
Why are you running for a Town of Pleasant Springs seat?
The opportunity to serve others and a means to ensure quality of life is preserved and enhanced through sensible and efficient public management. The Town has made progress in improving services and modernizing operations while remaining careful stewards of tax dollars. I hope to continue pursuing these objectives.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
Continuing to plan and fund efforts to preserve and improve Town infrastructure, protect the natural environment and expand availability of broadband.
Addressing the threat the proposed Stoughton dam removal poses to the Yahara River, Bay and connected wetlands.
Protection and continuation of the rural character of the Town.
What role can the township play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
The Town has and will continue to advocate for responsible behavior regarding the pandemic and lead by example. The economy needs participants confident their health will not be put at risk. Although people can disagree about the amount of risk that they find acceptable, nobody has the right to impose health risks on others. We all hold shared responsibilities toward our fellow citizens. By following public health guidelines, we shorten the pandemic and minimize the harm it causes to both individuals and the economy.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
Municipal boundaries often obscure the reality that we live in a larger inter-dependent community. The Town Board encourages political leaders of larger municipalities to seek out, respect and value input from their neighboring communities as most issues transcend municipal boundaries. Business owners, customers, employees and volunteers all are instrumental to the success of a municipality and contribute to tax revenue, not just the residents holding the right to vote or run for public office. Political representatives of larger municipalities sometimes need to be reminded of that fact.
The city of Stoughton is proposing a whitewater park with a possible Fourth Street dam removal. What is your stance on the proposed project?
The Town adopted a resolution opposing any plan to remove the Stoughton dam that will result in lowering water levels in the Yahara River and Bay in a manner that negatively affects this irreplaceable Town resource. A link to Resolution 2020-06 can be found at: https://pleasantsprings.org/townboard/ordinances.asp.
How should the town prioritize its infrastructure repair and maintenance?
Funding reconstruction by shortchanging annual maintenance that extends the life of infrastructure investments ends up costing taxpayers more in the long run. Borrowing is necessitated because State aids and grant funding are insufficient. In particular, the Town faces significant costs for reconstruction of Williams Dr.