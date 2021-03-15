Age: 69 years old
Family: Wife Marilyn Chohaney, MD; Son Eric Lonsdorf age 47, Son Richard Lonsdorf age 36, Daughter Katherine Lonsdorf age 33
Originally from: Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
Lived in the Town of Verona since: 1993
Education: College – Yale University, 1974, BA Philosophy; Medical School – University of Cincinnati 1979. Family Medicine Residency - University of Wisconsin- Madison 1986.
Occupation: Family Medicine Physician, retired since 2016
Employer: University of Wisconsin, Department of Family Medicine 1987-2016
Political Experience: No prior elections. Served on Town of Verona Natural and Recreational Areas Committee for last 5 years
Other notable affiliations: Currently Vice President of the Board of Operation Fresh Start; Currently on Board of Prairie Moraine Friends; Longtime (15 years) volunteer for Ice Age Trail Alliance and was President of the Board for two years; co-coordinator with Dane County Chapter now.
Essay questions
Why are you running for supervisor?
The Town of Verona is at a crucial time in its 170-year history, with a rapid growth rate and an eroding tax base. Yet, for the last 10 years, there have been no contested Board elections. No current supervisor has had to campaign with Town citizens and listen to their concerns about the future of the Town. I am running a campaign to meet Town citizens, and to represent them in a truly Democratic way. I believe this will help me be a better Board supervisor and help our citizens to participate better in the management of their Town.
What should be the Town’s most important priority?
Development of large subdivisions with only expensive homes needs to be balanced with preservation of our town’s rural character. We need to encourage developing a diversity of housing choices for all income levels. We should work with larger landowners to encourage land preservation and restoration as an alternative to development.
Since the 2016 boundary agreement, there’s been more development in the town. Is this a good thing or a bad thing?
Both. Development of new housing helps shore up the Town’s eroding tax base and provides housing to meet the increasing demand - good things. Developing large expensive homes along Town borders loses productive farmland, creates water issues, increases traffic and deteriorates roads, and erodes our Town’s rural character – bad things.
How should the town balance the increasing costs of roads and infrastructure with its existing tax base limitations?
The Town maintains 46 miles of roadways and infrastructure. Increasing Town size will add money to the tax base but also stress our ability to maintain these roads with increasing use. This is a regional problem that calls for solutions by working closely with the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization.
What should a supervisor’s role be in communicating with citizens?
Campaigning to ask citizens for their vote is a first important step in establishing two-way communication. We should also improve our town’s website so that committee agendas and minutes are timely and readily accessible. We need a regular informative newsletter with periodic columns from each supervisor discussing Town issues.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
Our Town has established a “boundary agreement” with the City of Verona that has been ineffective in slowing annexation of the Town. We need to work closely with the Cities of Verona, Fitchburg, and Madison to develop mutually beneficial agreements that ensure the Town’s citizens are represented in joint decisions.