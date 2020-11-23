David Lee Olson, age 87, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Madison, the son of J. Herbert and Frances Olson. David grew up in the Cooksville area, attending a one room schoolhouse in Cooksville. David attended Stoughton High School and later married Burnette Legried Olson on Oct. 21, 1960, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.
Most popular
Articles
- Kwik Trip neighborhood meeting set for Nov. 18
- Volleyball: Eight SHS players form Wisconsin Hustle
- Atterbury hooked on speed skating
- From Hometown, USA to Broadway
- Tanner North Falligant
- Nina LeBrun and life on the bun
- Tanner North Falligant
- Downtown parking restrictions temporarily lifted
- Board suspends room tax payments for Sleep Inn
- District to hit pause on all 'plus' opportunities
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.