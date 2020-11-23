David Lee Olson, age 87, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Jan. 6, 1933, in Madison, the son of J. Herbert and Frances Olson. David grew up in the Cooksville area, attending a one room schoolhouse in Cooksville. David attended Stoughton High School and later married Burnette Legried Olson on Oct. 21, 1960, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.