Age: I have reached what I consider to be the halfway point of my productive life at 60 years old!
Family: Wife – Jenny ( Married 27 years) Children Andrew and Jono – Both College Students
Originally from: Park Falls Wi – In the heart of the Chequamegon National Forest. 5th generation of my family to live in Wis on land my Bohemian Ancestors homesteaded in the late 1800’s
Lived in Fitchburg since: I bought my current home in Jamestown neighborhood in 1987
Education: Bachelors of Science Electrical Engineering UW Madison 1983
Occupation: Utility Commissioning and Field Engineer- Has been involved with the, engineering, testing, and commissioning of numerous energy projects in the past 38 years. Also a part time instructor at the UW Extension Dept of Engineering Professional Development
Employer/job title: Director Field Services- Realtime Utility Engineers Inc (Proud Fitchburg Located Business)
Political experience: Current Chairman of the Board of Public Works ( Has served as a volunteer on this committee for 28 years and is am the first non-elected chairman- Reappointed to board by past 9 Fitchburg Mayors and City Councils) Member of Fire Station Siting Committee. Lost race for District 1 Seat 2 in 2020.
Other notable affiliations: Member St Maria Goretti Parish , Wisconsin Power and Light Stewards of Nature, Jamestown Neighborhood Association, Longtime youth sports coach
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
To serve and make our district a better place for all our residents. I pledge to listen and advocate for all our districts’ residents. I am a longtime part of our community who has volunteered helping friends, neighbors and the city. I have common sense decision making skills and offer out of the box solutions.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
1. Based on conversations with neighbors, pressing issues include: A veritable assault on the safety and security of families and homes. Folks in the Belmar, Jamestown, Western Hills, and other neighborhoods of the district just want to live in safety and comfort in their own homes.
2. Taxes and affordability. District 1 is the only area in the city that a family can purchase a first home. Rising taxes and assessments are putting this dream out of the reach for the many renters who would like to achieve owning their own home. Rising taxes also affect renters as a significant component of rent is property taxes.
3. Recovery of jobs and businesses after the pandemic
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of our businesses as it relates to our recovery from COVID-19?
The county health department is making the rules and requirements. Although I wish there was more transparency in how the rules are created by the county, it is the city’s responsibility to respect these rules. Safety of our citizens and the health of our community depend on individual, personal responsibility.
What should be the most important traits of the city’s next administrator?
— Strong management skills to provide consistent leadership to the staff at city hall.
— Strong belief that the city and its employees exist to serve our residents
Should the city invest in community centers in highly populated areas of the city?
— I would support a community center under the following conditions
— The need, mission, purchase cost, and operating costs have been identified
— A large % of purchase costs and operating budgets are from donations
— The center would be run and managed by a non profit organization
City budgets have been tight over the last years. What should the city prioritize with its limited funds?
Providing basic services. We must prioritize items like good roads, plowing, and public safety. In our recent budgets, half of the alders have sought to defer basic services in order to fund unplanned, expensive projects that benefit only one part of a neighborhood and the City.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
Rural residents are typically an independent lot who mostly just ask to have the city to stay out of their lives. We need to ensure development does not damage rural residents’ property via stormwater runoff or other construction disruptions.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
If we had extra funds I would advocate the return of the funds to the taxpayers. If a magical benefactor such as the Bill and Linda Gates foundation asked me what they could do – I would ask them to build a new high school in Fitchburg so we could have our own school district. Sending our children to three different districts has prevented Fitchburg from having a true sense of community. This has caused other problems that a unified school district could help solve.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
Fitchburg is a place where the residents are hard working and care about the city and their neighbors.
We’re able to face and work toward solutions to our problems. If you are an avid outdoorsman like me, you love our bike path system and beautiful parks.