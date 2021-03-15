Age: 57
Family: wife Diane, two adult children, one grandson
Originally from: Stoughton
Lived in Dunkirk since: 1995
Education: BS Criminal Justice Administration
Occupation: Self Employed/Police Officer
Employer/job title: Co-owner Mistletoe Christmas Tree Farm, 30 years in Law Enforcement currently working part time for Wisconsin State Capitol Police. Previously retired as a Lieutenant from Stoughton Police Department.
Political experience: Dunkirk Supervisor since 2019
Other notable affiliations: Dunkirk Dam Lake District, Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Catfish River Quality Deer Management
Essay questions
Why are you running for the Town of Dunkirk?
I would like to continue to work towards making Dunkirk a healthier and stronger community. Natural resources need to be preserved while allowing smart residential growth and maintaining our fine farms. I believe I can help the board achieve these items.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
Maintaining our rural atmosphere while allowing for residential and business growth. Maintaining a sound budget without substantial increases to our property taxes. Broadband coverage: Many of our families and businesses need better internet service during the pandemic for school, work, accessing basic health information and performing everyday online tasks.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
In 2020, we initiated a program to extend property tax payments due in July to October , allowing property owners additional time for paying their taxes without any penalty. We also renovated our Town hall to allow better air flow. We used a virtual environment for meetings. We expanded voting hours.
Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
This is nothing new as the City continues to grow. We have and will continue to discuss annexation with Stoughton. We are all members of the greater Stoughton community but want to protect our Town’s rural atmosphere.
Towns are increasingly shrinking in physical acreage due to annexation. How should Dunkirk approach other means of growth to balance its tax base?
It may be easier for us to regulate our spending versus trying to increase our tax base. Our current land use plan was developed in 2006. Our program of purchasing developments rights is in its infancy. Both of these programs impact our growth and may need some changes.
The city of Stoughton is proposing a whitewater park with a possible Fourth Street dam removal. What is your stance on the proposed project?
We held our own informational meeting with representatives from the City, Pleasant Springs, Dunkirk Dam Lake District, Dane County Board of Supervisors and Dunkirk residents. The dam removal seemingly will have a bigger impact on our neighbors in Pleasant Springs.
I would prefer the dam to stay or minimally design the whitewater park to keep water levels upstream at their current level. One concern is the pollutants lodged in the sediment behind the dam flowing downstream however the City said that will not occur. It became clear to me the river does not belong to one community but to all.