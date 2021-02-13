Jessica Pharo and Dan Plitzuweit presented a $1,000 check to the Stoughton United Methodist food pantry staff. Cress Funeral Home has been making donations to local non profit organizations and SUMC Food Pantry is the recipient for this quarter, the City Stoughton Food Pantry was the recipient last quarter.
