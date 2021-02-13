SUMC Food Pantry Donation 2021

Pictured left to right are staff members Jo Doyle, Jeanne Schwass-Long (receiving check), Tom Olson, Ruth Lawton, Pam Dunkel and Virginia Lunde.

Jessica Pharo and Dan Plitzuweit presented a $1,000 check to the Stoughton United Methodist food pantry staff. Cress Funeral Home has been making donations to local non profit organizations and SUMC Food Pantry is the recipient for this quarter, the City Stoughton Food Pantry was the recipient last quarter.