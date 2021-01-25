Annually, first responders in the Stoughton community make roughly 30,000 contacts with the general public.
The Stoughton Police Department accounts for around 28,000 of those, the Stoughton Fire Department around 360 and the Stoughton Area EMS around 1,500.
Since the pandemic began, each encounter could also be a COVID-19 exposure.
Despite dealing with that added layer of stress, first responders said their teams have become stronger in the past year.
Fire chief Josh Ripp said his team, comprising 39 volunteers and three staff members, had to adapt to changing protocols on a moment's notice. New rules governed how many people could be in a fire truck at a time, what type of gear and protective equipment they should wear and which training sessions needed to be virtual.
“Everyone did a phenomenal job rolling with the punches we were handed, and we are a better department because of that,” he told the Hub.
EMS director Lisa Schimelpfenig said she applauds the volunteer EMS and their families.
“It must be mentioned that the families of our responders are absolute heroes,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “Every day, sending their loved ones out to face a virus that had begun to rack up a death toll, and at the end of the day, they come back home, (wondering), ‘Did the virus come home with them?’”
Police chief Greg Leck said he took immense pride in how officers handled themselves during the pandemic.
“As the chief, I’ve seen the dedication and selflessness of my staff the entire year,” he told the Hub. “To see that they haven’t lost their spirits and the reason they do what they do -- patrol, dispatch, investigator -- it was a challenging year, and I’ve seen such resilience.”
Leck said first responders often deal with people in crisis. The pandemic, at times, exacerbated crisis situations.
“We always serve as that first line of contact, and it has been a challenging year for mental health issues,” he said. “In a normal year, you get your cabin fever that occurs, but now you put that to the extreme with COVID.”
Although the year was exhausting, difficult and uncertain, there were memorable highlights. Ripp said being able to participate in birthday parades and the Rotary Holiday Light Show was a bright spot.
“That was something that everyone liked doing, because we knew we were doing something at that moment that made somebody's day just phenomenally special,” Ripp said.
Leck said that the donated food, plates of homemade cookies and cards from the community has been overwhelming.
“The officers are approached on the street by citizens thanking us for our service,” he said. “Especially in this trying time, it is nice to know the public is supporting us as we support them.”