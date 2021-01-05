A quarter of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fitchburg have come in the last month.
On Jan. 4, state Department of Health Services data showed there were 2,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fitchburg. (The majority of those are likely recovered cases.) That's up from 1,535 confirmed cases as of Monday, Dec. 7 -- meaning that 26% of all cases were diagnosed in that time.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Fitchburg
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 30.57
• Cumulative cases: 2,081
• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 546
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.24%
• Increase of percentage positive since Monday, Dec. 7: 1.9%