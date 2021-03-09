Canceling the 2020 spring sports season was one of the hardest things athletic director Joel Zimba has ever had to do, he told the Press just prior to the one-year anniversary.
“We weren’t directly taking it away, because it wasn’t our decision to do that, but to be a part of that and have to inform families and coaches and people that worked so hard to make this happen was definitely really difficult,” he said.
The March 13, 2020, order to close schools effectively canceled high school sports, as buildings and facilities became off-limits to students and coaches and there could be no district-sponsored practices or games. On April 21, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control canceled all spring competitions and tournaments.
Attention then turned toward providing support for the district’s student-athletes, Zimba said, through collaborating with other Big Eight schools to create a leadership series that pulled in speakers that could guide students.
“Mental health was huge,” he said. “Our coaches made sure they continued to connect with their athletes during that time, and trying to be there as much as possible.”
In August, the Board of Control approved an alternative timeline for fall sports that would allow school districts to move them to the spring. The Big Eight Conference also canceled both fall and winter conference match-ups leading into the seasons, declaring that no conference champions would be declared that year.
Sports were also subject to the restrictions placed by Public Health Madison and Dane County in its emergency orders. As cases rose throughout the fall months, indoor restrictions were tightened to not allow any indoor gatherings, and have been continuously loosened as vaccine availability has increased.
The district allowed coaches and athletes to begin practices in mid-December, after gatherings restrictions were loosened again.
Zimba said the planning for sports seasons he didn’t know were going to happen or not, and figuring out the logistics of finding referees and transportation has been part of what’s made it the most challenging year.
“It’s impossible to plan concretely,” he said. “All we could do was plan as if it was going to happen … even though there were question marks, we still had to try to schedule games out and keep them in place, until we were told that we couldn’t do it.”