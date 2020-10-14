Dane County Parks has recorded an online public information meeting on planning for the next phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail.
Last week, county executive Joe Parisi announced $6.5 million for that phase as part of his 2021 budget proposal, which would extend the trail from Fish Camp County Park south along the eastern shores of Lake Kegonsa, to Lake Kegonsa State Park and Williams Drive. Future phases will connect this segment of trail to the City of Stoughton and Village of McFarland, according to an Oct. 8 county news release.
The parks department has begun planning, designing and engineering work for phase 2, coordinating with the state Department of Natural Resources on planning additional trails through Lake Kegonsa State Park to Williams Drive in the Town of Pleasant Springs. The department is scheduled to complete planning by spring of 2021, with construction anticipated to commence by late fall of 2021, according to the news release.
“The Lower Yahara River Trail is an incredibly popular project that enhances the quality of life in Dane County,” Parisi said in the news release. “The trail offers countless opportunities to enjoy our beautiful outdoors, and we look forward to expanding it in the coming year.”
Dane County Parks opened Phase 1 of the Lower Yahara River Trail in August 2017, a nearly 2.5-mile trail which provides a new off-road trail connection between Madison and the Village of McFarland. It extends from the Capital City Trail near the Lussier Family Heritage Center to the western shore of Lake Waubesa and includes the longest boardwalk bridge constructed solely for non-motorized transportation in North America, according to the county news release.
The mile-long bridge spans Lake Waubesa, connecting the Capital City Trail with McDaniel Park in McFarland, running alongside an active railroad corridor that includes an accessible fishing pier, rest stops, and observation areas. Trees cleared from construction were reused for park shelter building materials and shoreline fish habitat on Lake Waubesa.
Dane County Parks started planning the project in 2008 with a variety of partners and municipalities, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin and Southern Railroad Company, Wisconsin Historical Society and Ho-Chunk Nation