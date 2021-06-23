Last week’s Hub mistakenly identified the sponsors of the annual Freedom Ride to benefit the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park. Dan Gallagher and Rick Gullickson of the group Freedom Riders are the event sponsors.
The Hub regrets the error.
