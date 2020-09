High school members of the Girl-2-Girl and Guy Squad groups met jointly on Dec. 12 in the basement of Stoughton United Methodist Church for holiday-themed activities in 2017. From left, Stoughton High School freshman Emily Symes holds a carrot on her nose while senior Tyrees Scott and freshman Rachel Rogers wrap Symes in toilet paper to look like a snowman. Girl-2-Girl and Guy Squad are some of the regular beneficiaries of the Stoughton Area Community Foundation.