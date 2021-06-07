Adult Spanish for Travel
6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, June 8 through June 29, $68
Do you have future aspirations for traveling to a Spanish speaking country?
If so, this is the virtual class for you! Participants learn basic conversation skills to get around a Spanish-speaking country with greater ease. The class will include helpful dialogue, greetings, how to barter at a market and order in a restaurant, and how to ask for simple directions. No previous Spanish experience necessary
Zumba
8:05 a.m. Thursdays, June 10 through July 15, $53
Dance, fitness, energy and fun for all levels! Zumba is a mixture of body sculpting movements with fun steps, high energy and motivating music. Dance away your worries with a “feel happy” workout that burns calories! Taught by Ashley Anderson.
Annuals: One Growing Season
6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, $8
Do you plant Annuals each year? Is that too much work? Is there a benefit to annuals?
Learn more about them virtually with UW Extension Dane County Horticulturist Lisa Johnson.
Intermediate Landscape and Plein Aire Painting
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesdays, July 14 through Aug. 18, $53
Join local artist Leon Barrett virtually, where you will apply intermediate painting concepts to landscape painting. Leon will also introduce you to En Plein Aire painting (in open air) to help create landscapes from your everyday life. Some painting experience with acrylic or oil painting is needed. Artists will need to supply their own materials, which will be emailed to you before the class begins.