One Syttende Mai tradition that will continue this year is the annual commemorative coins and buttons. Both are available at: Cheesers, Stoughton Floral, McGlynn Pharmacy, Asleson’s Hardware, Stoughton Garden Center, Stoughton Lumber, The UPS Store, Hanson Electronics, and Quality Inn and Suites and the Chamber office. They will be available at button booth stands downtown over the festival weekend, said Chamber Events and Visitor Services Manager Callie LaPoint.
And in keeping with another tradition, Stoughton’s Post Office on Main Street will continue its tradition of offering a Syttende Mai Station cancellation stamp upon request of outgoing mail.
This year’s coins feature a traditional Norwegian bunad designed specifically for Stoughton, and the image of a “Vegvisir,” or Viking compass, a traditional symbol of protection and guidance.
Bunads derived from traditional rural clothing worn by both men and women in Norway, in the 18th and 19th centuries, with hundreds of different styles named after the country’s geographical areas. The person wearing a bunad will typically choose a style related to where they were born or the region of Norway their ancestors originated from.
In 1997, Marion Keebaugh, who was instrumental in bringing Norwegian costumes to Stoughton, debuted the Stoughton Bunad, which is the model for the bunad on the 2021 coin.
LaPoint said the Stoughton Bunad was designed to be a mix of elements from the many regional areas of Norway and reflect the composition of the community. Its design is a one-piece jumper style dress with a v-front bodice and a flower inset. Stoughton’s renowned rosemaler Ethel Kvalheim designed the flower.
The Vegvisir, also known as the Viking/Nordic compass or runic compass, comprises eight Viking rune staves believed to represent North, South, East and West and the intercardinal directions. A nail, in the middle, would tell the direction by using the position of its shadow throughout the day. The Vegvisir was drawn on Viking ships to help them navigate their ships on long voyages and find their way back home safety, LaPoint said.