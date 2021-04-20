Stoughton Area High School senior Savanna Jemilo signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday, April 8, to play softball at the University of Northern Iowa next year.
Jemilo started playing softball at the age of 6 and two years later joined a 10U club team. Jemilo was named honorable mention all-Badger South Conference in 2019 after hitting .469 (46-for-98) with a .622 on-base percentage, .888 slugging percentage, nine doubles and 10 home runs. She earned second-team all-conference honors as a freshman.
The Stoughton High School Sports Booster Club tweeted: “Savanna is believed to be the first D1 softball recruit from SHS! Proud of you!”
After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season last year, Jemilo relied on social media to get her recruiting profile to college coaches. She posted highlight, training and individual skills videos of herself on Twitter.
Highlights included game play and training videos showing work done outside of games and practices, so coaches could see her ability in hitting, fielding, bunting, arm strength and footwork in individual skills videos.
Jemilo plays for the Deerfield-based club team, Wisconsin Outlawz Fastpitch. She was a part of the 2018 14U team that won a club state championship, and is a two-time North American Sanctioned World Series All-Star and World Series Home Run Derby Champion.