Two events happening in Verona
As warm weather nears and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, events in Verona are starting to pop up.
For the first time in more than a year, the City of Verona approved special event permits for upcoming events at the Monday, April 12 meeting.
The council approved permits for the Word on the Street 5K Run/Walk, which is hosted through the Verona Library and is set for Saturday, May 5. The other is the Glacier Edge Color Run, which is hosted by the Glacier Edge Elementary School PTO and scheduled for Wednesday, May 26.
Castaway can start construction
Epic Inc.’s newest building that is surrounded by water can start construction after Common Council approval Monday, April 12.
The Castaway building, which will add 350 offices, was approved by the council in 2019, but the healthcare software company requested a new location.
The newest permit approved by the Plan Commission and council will allow construction of the 90,000 square foot building at 1979 Milky Way Dr. The building will be on an island with an underground tunnel to connect to a nearby office.
Construction is expected to start this summer, according to Epic’s application.
Prairie Oaks subdivision expands
Construction can start on two apartment buildings on Prairie Oaks Drive, after Common Council approval.
The two buildings will be two stories with 48 units total and sit east of Goddard School.
One condition of the development is that trees planted must be native to Wisconsin.
Ald. Evan Touchett (Dist. 4) voted against the motion but did not specify the reason.
Kettle Creek North starts Phase 4
Public improvements for Phase 4 of the Kettle Creek North development are expected to start this month.
City Council approved the public improvements agreement for the development, which will include 25 lots. Construction is expected to start in April and be substantially completed by November, the application states.
Kettle Creek North development, which is off of Hwy PD was approved by the city in 2017.