City of Fitchburg
City of Fitchburg administrator Patrick Marsh has been put on administrative leave, mayor Aaron Richardson confirmed with the Star last week.
Richardson would not publicly state why the city put Marsh on leave, because he said the situation is a personnel matter. The leave comes a week after the City of Fitchburg Common Council unanimously authorized funds at its Tuesday, Nov. 24, meeting to move forward with hiring Riseling Group.
That consulting firm will conduct an external investigation of Marsh’s conduct, during which Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2) advocated for the leave after the vote.
Gerhardt said that her top concern was the physical and mental health of city staff before and during the investigation.
“I think the staff of the City of Fitchburg, the residents of the City of Fitchburg and the reputation of the city really matter in this discussion,” she said. “I wish that the city would consider a suspension of the administrator in the lead-up into and during the investigation … ultimately this comes down to the mayor, and the mayor’s going to own this.”
Regardless of what entity conducts an investigation, its findings would be given to Richardson, who has the authority to discipline the city administrator. Richardson said he would consider the recommendations from human resources staff, as well as feedback from alders. According to the administrator contract, the council would need a majority vote on possible termination after a recommendation from the mayor.
The council spent an hour discussing outsourcing the conduct investigation in closed session before voting. Prior to the council’s vote, Alds. Dorothy Krause (D-1), Gerhardt and Tom Clauder (D-4) seemed to agree at a Nov. 11 Personnel Committee meeting that an outside party should perform an investigation into Marsh’s conduct, instead of having it completed internally.
According to a police incident report from Oct. 23, City of Myrtle Beach police arrested Marsh at Damon’s bar and restaurant after he allegedly engaged in a fight over not wanting to wear a mask, in addition to a long wait time for a table. Marsh was charged with battery and assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after a fight ensued where one person was cut on their forehead.
Following the news of the arrest, mayor Aaron Richardson said the city’s Human Resources department was planning an investigation into Marsh’s conduct. Richardson also said he was looking to have a Code of Conduct drafted for the city department heads, the mayor and members of the Common Council to create expectations for behavior.
Clauder said during the Nov. 11 personnel meeting he’d like to make a “clean cut” with the investigation, and prevent any city employees, including human resources and the city attorney, from investigating their own boss’ conduct. Krause and Gerhardt agreed, both saying they felt it wasn’t appropriate for anyone in the city to be involved in the process.
Gerhardt asked human resources director Sarah Olson during the Personnel Committee meeting if the reputation of the city could be taken into consideration with the investigation and any potential reprimand that follows.
“In my mind, the mayor, the council, the city administrator and the two chiefs are the faces of the city,” Gerhardt said. “Because of the high-profile nature of those positions, I do think the reputation of the city is a factor.”
Richardson said that while he would take the city’s reputation into consideration, giving reprimand on that reason alone would be walking a thin line because there is currently no code of conduct that non-police or fire department employees are beholden to.
“I think the challenging thing is that because those things aren’t in handbooks and guidelines and codes of conduct, it’s hard – and possibly illegal, I’m not an HR expert – to possibly use those as a major factor,” he said.
Clauder said that like it or not, all city employees need to be aware that people will associate them with the city even when they’re not acting in an official capacity for the city.
“It’s the life we live,” he said. “Be aware, when you’re elected or work for the city, it goes with you wherever you go.”