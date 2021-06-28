Free concerts by the local Clarinet and Friends group start next week.
The Christmas in July series will consist of outdoor concerts by musician and former library director Richard MacDonald. The group started the tradition last year, after indoor concerts were cancelled.
“We think of them as neighborhood concerts, so we chosen three neighborhoods where around town that are fairly free from noisy traffic and have shade for the performers and the audience,” MacDonald wrote to the Hub in an email.
The three concerts will take place throughout the weekend of July 9.
The dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, July 9 at 115 S. Prairie St.; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and the corner of Prairie and Jefferson Streets; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at 651-655 Kensington Square.
The music will consist of standard secular and sacred carols, plus a few lesser-known pieces. The musicians are MacDonald on the clarinet, Katy Hopkins on the oboe, Ava Cook on the viola, Ellen Cook on the cello and Linda Kunz on the piano.
Organizers encourage participants to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music and the events are weather permitting.