Christine Posey

Age: 42
Family: Husband & two daughters (11 year old/5 grader & 13 year old/8 grader)
Originally from: Verona, NJ (have also lived in MD, CA, VA, NY)
Lived in Verona since: 2010
Education: William Smith College, BA Sociology, Urban Studies minor
Occupation: Banker (Prior to 2018, Program Director)
Employer/job title: Summit Credit Union, Sr Universal Banker
Political experience: City of Verona, District 1 Alderperson, August 2018-Present
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
After years working with youth, encouraging them to positively impact their communities, in 2018 I had the opportunity to do what I had asked them to do, step up. I am running because I believe it is important to reflect and represent the people of District 1 and what is important to them in local matters. This is an area of the city that is being significantly impacted by Verona’s growth and development. I believe we are in a critical time where the decisions we make today are shaping the community that Verona will be in 50 years and beyond.
In July, the council passed a resolution to decrease the effects of institutionalized racism. What are the next steps the city should take to fulfill that goal?
We need to evaluate our policies and processes with a stakeholder’s critical eye to ensure that we can make the necessary improvements toward mitigating and eliminating unconscious bias. Training that leads to personal awareness should also be a priority while we listen and engage with community members for feedback.
What are the most important issues facing the city?
It is critical to be aware of ongoing development and remaining a welcoming community as we grow. Community growth is a challenge to get right and now we need to have a focus on both economic and environmental sustainability. Forethought to the future is critical for Verona’s growth.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
I believe the steps Verona has taken as a city and a community during the past year have positioned us well for a period of recovery. The city did what was possible to grant available funds to local businesses, additional support for BPNN, and local consumers made an effort to shop and eat local. City staff continued to provide services through new practices, processes, and equipment investment in order to protect the health and safety of city staff and community members in our public buildings. Continuing all of these measures as we approach our next “normal” will help the recovery. I look forward to seeing the community activities we love return and seeing development projects that have been waiting finally put a shovel to the ground.
How should the city prioritize how it develops going forward?
A Comprehensive Plan was developed with community input to help guide Verona’s growth. We need to be purposeful in evaluating projects and their impact on current and future neighborhoods, especially gaining current community feedback. The 2020 Census data and its impact on the existing Comprehensive Plan needs to be reviewed.
What should the city do about the lack of affordable housing?
As Verona grows, it is important to ensure we have a balance of housing that includes both rental and ownership options for multiple income levels. These projects pose challenges to developers and involve our engagement and investment. Balanced housing options for families is important for a balanced and healthy community.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Verona?
Highway noise mitigation research & implementation of an effective tool or multiple strategies and tools to help lessen the constant hum that extends throughout our community.
What is the best thing about Verona?
The people who live and work here, our neighbors, friends, co-workers, business owners, residents both new and those here for generations, are absolutely the best thing about Verona. As Verona has grown, the people of Verona have cultivated a community that cares. Agree or disagree, we care about our community.