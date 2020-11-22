COVID-19 cases have been surging in Dane County, which is averaging 433 COVID-19 cases per day over a 7-day period, more than double the number from a month ago, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County’s data dashboard.
In the Dane County COVID-19 data snapshot from Nov. 19, more than one person out of every 100 in the county tested positive for COVID-19 during that time period. The positivity rate in the county is 8.3%, which is the positive tests as a percent of total tests across a two-week period.
“Our hospitals are overflowing, our doctors and nurses are running ragged, and everywhere we turn, there is sickness, creating a challenge like none other we have ever seen,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “These new orders, like their predecessors, are designed to call attention to where we are seeing the greatest amount of disease spread and interrupt the virus’ quick movement through our community.”