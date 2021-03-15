Age: 43

Family: Roman (spouse), 4 children (Ages - 13, 11, 8, and 6)

Occupation: Attorney

Lived in the district since: 2011

Political experience: This is my second time running for school board. I’ve been on the Board since 2018. I serve on the Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Committee and the Personal and Policy Committee.

Notable affiliations: President, Advocates for World Class Education, Inc. (2016-2018); President, VAIS Governance Council (2016-2018); Board Member, Verona Area Education Foundation (2018-2021); and Board Member, PWSA of WI, Inc. (2016-Present).

Essay questions

Why are you running?

As a parent of four children who will soon be at every level in the District, I’ve a unique perspective on how Board actions impact students. The last term has been one massive issue after another - strategic plan, building project, redrawing boundaries, new superintendent, COVID. My hope for the next is we can heal as a district and community and focus on thriving, not just surviving. I’ll continue to support and challenge our Administration to innovate, work to establish strategic plan metrics so we know where we’re going, and help make it easier for families to advocate for students.

How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?

Hindsight is 20/20. I’m proud we’ve had K-2 students safely in person since September and we’ve continued to keep students and staff safe. If I could go back, I’d have insisted it was a joint Board/Administration decision on reopening so there would be more transparency and accountability.

How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?

We need to: 1) better understand where students thrived in virtual and apply that to the fall; 2) implement solid change management practices, so we can better support staff; and 3) do a better job of understanding the impacts of changes on all families, not just those who speak up.

What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning augmented by COVID-19 disruptions?

We need to hold administration accountable for setting goals for student achievement and finding ways to close gaps. We aren’t educational experts. The Administration needs to bring forward ideas to achieve our goals. The Board’s job is to approve funding, monitor progress, and hold them accountable for closing the gaps.

Should there be a police presence in the high school long-term?

Ideally, a police presence is important. However, not under the City’s current terms. Our job is to educate, nurture, protect, and prepare students for life. A police presence needs to support that. I ask the City to partner with us to create an agreement that truly protects and serves students.

How big of a priority would you put on ensuring equity with student needs?

It’s critical. We need to define the hard and soft skills a graduate of VASD should have and then fund activities that support students and staff in making that a reality. No two students are alike. We need to make sure all students are supported equitably in achieving their goals.

What other opportunities or challenges are important for the district in the coming years?

In VASD, students in certain groups (Latino, Black, ELL, low socio-economic) have significantly lower proficiency percentages (<20%) in reading/writing than students not identified as such (>45%). That’s unacceptable. We must set goals for performance, fund activities to achieve those goals, and eliminate predictability of outcomes for them.