Age: 40
Family: Husband, Mike & 10 yr old son who attends Kegonsa
Occupation: Daycare Provider
Lived in the district since: 2005
Political experience: N/A
Notable affiliations: Kegonsa Working For Kids Board Member, Community Representative on the School Boards Community Relations Committee
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I am running for school board because I believe public education is closely tied to the vitality of our community. I believe in the importance of ensuring that every child receives a quality education that sets them up for future success in whatever field they choose to pursue.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
I think the school board and administrators did a good job of handling our return to in-person. They followed the guidelines set forth by PHMDC and ensured a safe return to the classroom. I know the decision weighed heavily on the board and they took their responsibility seriously.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
There is no doubt the pandemic has broadened existing learning gaps. Our most vulnerable students risk falling further behind. The board should look to provide resources and relief that address not only learning gaps but the mental health concerns as well.
Aside from budgetary concerns, should there be a long-term police presence in the high school?
I do support having an SRO. I do understand the debate, however believe a SRO is able to work with the school in many different scenarios. They not only provide safety, but the ability to possibly deescalate a situation before calling 911. I believe they can be a valuable resource.
What priority would you give to addressing the district’s continued enrollment decline?
I believe addressing our continued declining enrollment must be among our top priorities. I believe the district must look to continue to grow their relationship with the city in looking for opportunities for smart growth, adding affordable housing to bring in young families. I think we should also continue listening to why families are open enrolling out of SASD and work to address those concerns. I believe we must also look for ways to make our district stand out from surrounding districts, look at developing programs to enhance students’ learning experience.