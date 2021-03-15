Family: Family includes 3 SHS grads plus a current kindergartener and 5th grader at Sandhill
Job: Executive Director, WI Center for Performance Excellence
Political Experience: Stoughton School Board 2007 — 2016
Lived in district: since 1994.
Notable affiliations: SASD Facilities Committee; Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees; National Baldrige Board of Overseers; Sandhill Working for Kids Board member; one of the founding members of Stoughton Area Little League; Stoughton Youth Hockey concessions manager; graduate of first Stoughton Citizen’s Police Academy, community volunteer.
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I want to leverage my board experience, so all children receive a quality education. I bring a different perspective, a track record of enhancing programs/services for kids/staff, and a vision for a better future. Maintaining MS/HS programs during enrollment decline AND planning for future growth requires transparent, ongoing communication with our community/ staff, and solid planning. I have more board experience than any other candidate and have led multiple successful referendum campaigns. School board is nonpartisan. To successfully meet our challenges, we need to build a big tent, where all perspectives/ideas are heard. I will listen.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
I support giving families a choice in where and how their children learn best. I’m excited SASD believes it can safely expand in-person learning in Phase 3 Reopening, and that plans include a virtual option. Kudos to district staff/teachers who are working hard to maintain a safe learning environment.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning exacerbated by COVID-19 disruptions?
Most kids learn best in school. BOE should: evaluate relevant data to pinpoint gaps/successes; ensure funding to address disparities based on best practice and data; offer quality after school and summer opportunities; and ensure equitable support and services to meet the socioemotional needs of learners and families.
Aside from budgetary concerns, should there be a long-term police presence in the high school?
Everyone should feel safe at school. Police are called to the HS/ MS on occasion. A trained district liaison could help ensure consistency, integrity, and equity in police-related issues like child abuse/neglect, assault, and safety, advance social justice, uphold district values, and proactively maintain relationships with staff/students/families.
What can the board do to help solve the district’s looming budget deficits?
Provide direction/focus by holding community conversations to prioritize key skills/knowledge/competencies for successful graduates. Enhance/build programs to meet priorities and attract new families. Advocate at local/state level for needs. Begin scenario/referendum planning to ensure resources to meet student/staff needs. Be good stewards of resources.
What priority would you give to addressing the district’s continued enrollment decline?
Meeting diverse student needs in light of declining enrollment/funding reductions is priority, especially with consideration to equity. SHS enrollment will decline 17% by 2026. We must strategically maintain MS/HS programs for career/college readiness, while enhancing offerings for young learners to set SASD apart and attract new families.