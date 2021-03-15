Age: 43
Family: My wife and I have three school-age kids (one in middle school and two in elementary school).
Occupation: Education Researcher / Teacher Educator
Lived in the district since: 2015
Political experience: I have never run for office.
Notable affiliations: I served on the district’s Personalized Learning Committee” as well as the “Strategic Planning Committee” I also served as the president of the Governance Council for New Century School, and oversaw its application for re-charter with the district.
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I want to build on Verona’s tradition of education innovation to bring our kids, schools, and community back stronger from the pandemic. My experience as a researcher, education consultant, parent, and volunteer in Verona schools gives me the creative skills to help craft effective solutions to our schools challenges.
How well has the school board handled the return to in-person schooling? What could it have done better?
They needed to balance the perspective of administration with those of teachers and families better in its deliberations, and it needed to communicate better about the process of making its decisions. Often decisions seemed like surprises to teachers and parents. They also needed to push for more creative educational opportunities.
How should the district apply the lessons it has learned from a year of virtual schooling?
There are creative ways of deploying technology that bring success for some students. There are also weaknesses in our standards-based grading that prohibit us from making authentic relationships and overburden teachers with busywork. Further, more flexibility in scheduling and providing learning options beyond traditional classrooms may benefit teachers and students.
What role should the board play in addressing gaps in learning augmented by COVID-19 disruptions?
In many cases widening gaps made more visible by COVID point to weaknesses that already existed, and in this way are opportunities for investment and change. Our school board should provide both the economic resources as well as the social and cultural ones to heal these divides.
Should there be a police presence in the high school long-term?
Any police presence should be rooted in the belief that safety is an outgrowth of a culturally responsive behavioral education program that includes restorative justice and acknowledges that what is ‘safe’ to some is threatening to others. They should be a part of our student community, not just regulate it.
How big of a priority would you put on ensuring equity with student needs?
Equity is more than a priority, it is a way of thinking about our challenges, a method of investing by looking at the greatest needs and challenges — not as deficiencies but as opportunities that will lead to the most innovative, efficient, and inclusive schools.
What other opportunities or challenges are important for the district in the coming years?
A robust behavior education plan that not only deals with potential disruptions at school, but integrates culturally responsive practices to help students learn and grow both socially and emotionally.
Streamline systems of managing schooling to be more transparent and less time consuming for teachers and parents. We cannot have so much busywork. Teachers cannot make authentic connections with their students.
We need our schools to be engines of community in several ways: our efforts should extend beyond the classroom to support students and families; and shift from investing in facilities to investing in people – teachers, community partnerships, and extracurricular opportunities.